RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Delta Dairy Goat Association hosted its annual Dairy Goat Show at the Hinds Community College McKenzie Arena in Raymond. People of all ages showed off their dairy goats.

The two-day event is a four ring show that is sanctioned by the American Dairy Goat Association. The Delta Dairy Goat Association started more than three decades ago. It’s grown much larger over the years.

“A group of dairy goat owners got together and formed a goat club. At that time, there were not any shows in Louisiana, except at the state fair in Shreveport,” said former president of the Delta Dairy Goat Association, Alan Cunningham.

Now, the organization hosts a show every Memorial Day weekend. The Mississippi Dairy Goat Association hosts two shows a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. The Memorial Day weekend show is usually held at Southern University in Baton Rouge. However, it had to be moved this year due to ongoing renovations. The president of the Delta Dairy Goat Association is also the president of the association’s Mississippi branch. She figured Raymond would be the perfect temporary location.

“We are looking forward to returning back, but really appreciate Hinds County for allowing us to use their facility. This event was created for us to show goats, but it’s also about the Memorial Day weekend, the holiday for honoring our troops,” said Delta Dairy Goat Association President Connie Planche.

With COVID and high gas prices, the show was much smaller than usual. About 300 animals are typically entered into the competition, but this weekend, there were only about 130.

One young participant said she loves taking care of the goats and getting them ready for shows with her family.

“We milk them. Sometimes we have to give them shots and give them hay. It’s fun doing it all. I like competing with him because we get to spend time together and do good. Even if we don’t do good, it’s still fun to try,” said show participant, Keagan Jousan.

Judges were flown in from all over the country for the show. Organizers said without the help of volunteers and donors, none of this would be possible.