A Greenwood convenience store issues a “Stinky Shoppers Ban” to customers

GREENWOOD MS: WJTV

A convenience store in Greenwood, MS issued a “Stinky Shopper Ban,” according to the Greenwood Commonwealth.

The Delta Convenience Store apparently put a sign on it’s door prohibiting workers from a nearby soybean oil mill from entering the store.

The store’s manager said customers have taken notice of the odors and complained about the workers.

According to the Greenwood Commonwealth, those working at the mill can still shop by sending in the least smelliest workers.

One worker said he and others know they stink and are not offended by the sign.