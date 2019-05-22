Local News

A man has been missing since April 2, 2019

Frederick Funchess was last seen last moth

Posted: May 22, 2019 04:33 PM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 04:33 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man.

Frederick Funchess was last seen April 3 on Gallatin Street.

Funchess suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment. 

If anyone has information on this missing man, contact the Detective Sammie Neal of JPD - Special Victims unit at 601-960-1210 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477. 

