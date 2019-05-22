A man has been missing since April 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man.

Frederick Funchess was last seen April 3 on Gallatin Street.

Funchess suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information on this missing man, contact the Detective Sammie Neal of JPD - Special Victims unit at 601-960-1210 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.