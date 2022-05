JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Automobile Association (AAA) reported average gas prices in Jackson reached an all-time high at $4.038 on Sunday, May 15.

The national average also hit a new record at $4.47. The national average a year ago was $3.042.

In Jackson, the average cost of gas a year ago was $2.745. Diesel costs $5.181. Last year, diesel costed $2.853.