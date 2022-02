JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – AARP volunteers are preparing taxes by appointment at the Willie Morris Library in Jackson.

Neighbors can make appoints on Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until April 14, 2022. To schedule an appointment, neighbors can call (601) 878-1387.

Those who attend will need to bring their important documents to the site. Click here to view which documents to bring.