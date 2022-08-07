YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators are asking the public for tips on a recent fire at an abandoned building in downtown Yazoo City.

The Yazoo Herald reported crews responded to the fire in the final block of Main Street around 5:19 p.m. on Monday, August 1. Responders said the building was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. It took the fire crews six hours to put out the flames.

Yazoo City Fire Chief Ricky Harris said he suspects a vagrant was living in the structure. The fire marshal, the county fire marshal and the police department are working to track down leads.

Anyone with information about the fire can call 746-2841. All tips are confidential.