Local News

ABB cuts 120 jobs at Southaven's facility

By:

Posted: Mar 07, 2019 01:18 PM CST

Updated: Mar 07, 2019 01:18 PM CST

ABB cuts 120 jobs at Southaven's facility

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) - An electronics company will cut 120 jobs at a Southaven facility.

This comes a day after ABB announced it would create 50 jobs at its factory in Senatobia.

The company is investing $36m to expand its advanced manufacturing operations in Senatobia.  

They also plan to consolidate the Southaven jobs at other plants in Mexico and the U.S.

ABB says it will offer employees severance pay or possible transfers to its other facilities.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/7/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/7/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/6/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/6/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 3/5/19
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 3/5/19