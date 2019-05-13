Abortion being made illegal for some, celebrities boycott filming in Georgia
ATLANTA, Georgia (WJTV) - Some filmmakers and actors are taking a stand against a controversial abortion ban that passed in Georgia.
Alabama is now working to pass an even more restrictive law, which would ban abortions at every stage of pregnancy, from conception onward and would criminalize the procedure for doctors who perform it.
