Judge Carlton Reeves will hear arguments tomorrow in a hearing that is challenging Mississippi’s fetal heartbeat law.

The lawsuit was filed by the Jackson Women’s Health Organization which is the only abortion clinic in the state.

Governor Bryant signed the law earlier this year which bans abortions at about six weeks.

Several states have also passed abortions bans. They are looking to challenge Roe versus Wade.

Tomorrow’s hearing starts at 9:00 am at the federal court in downtown Jackson.