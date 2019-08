Election day is tomorrow, and those voting absentee must postmark their ballot no later than 5 this evening.

The last day for in-person absentee voting was Saturday.

Voters can cast absentee ballots for several reasons.

The polls for the election open up tomorrow at 7:00 am.

Those who voted in the primaries earlier this month are not allowed to vote in the other parties runoff.

If you did not vote, you may vote in either runoff.