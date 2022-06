KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Absentee voting opened for the City of Kosciusko’s 2% food tax referendum.

Breezy News reported the official date to vote on the referendum is Tuesday, July 12.

Voters will be choosing between voting for or against the tax on prepared food and beverages at Kosciusko restaurants.

To vote absentee, neighbors visit Kosciusko City Hall.