JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) students, who are staying in Transitional Hall, reported concerns about their AC units on Monday, August 14.

JSU officials said a technician was able to determine that it was an isolated issue that impacted 25 rooms. They said crews were able to repair the issue for each room.

According to officials, the water was temporarily turned off in Transitional Hall on Monday in order to repair a shower.

Leaders said when the water supply is turned off, there is the possibility for sediment to come out of the faucets for the first minute or so. Housing officials communicated with the residents to allow the water to run in order to clear the lines.