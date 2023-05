PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – One Pearl neighborhood was experiencing low or no water pressure Monday morning.

According to city leaders, crews with Public Works worked to replace a fire hydrant that was truck by a vehicle overnight.

The incident happened at the intersection of Patterson Drive and Barnett Drive in the King Heights subdivision.

Courtesy: City of Pearl

Courtesy: City of Pearl

Courtesy: City of Pearl

Leaders said crews are working to restore serve as soon as possible.