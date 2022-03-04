JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a burglary and domestic assault. The incident happened on Glen Cross Drive on Wednesday, March 2.

Police said Cardarra Williams, 34, broke into an apartment and demanded money from the victim, Marshay Jones, after taking her cellphone and debit card.

According to investigators, Williams returned to the apartment a second time and assaulted Jones and apartment owner Makeba Nichols.

While Nichols was being attacked, police said she grabbed a nearby knife and cut Williams several times. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) with non-life threatening injuries.

Williams will be charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and strong-armed robbery. Once he’s released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Hinds County Detention Center.