Accused officer commits suicide: BREAKING

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - According to Chief James Davis confirms the JPD officer accused of sleeping with the 15-year-old shot and killed himself on I220 this afternoon.

Attorney Lisa Ross is representing a mother who says her daughter was sexually assaulted by a Jackson Police officer.

Ross says the teenager was only 15-years-old when she was approached by the officer, whose name has yet to be confirmed by JPD.

The assault allegedly lasted for a span of 6 months before the teen's mother caught on to the misconduct.

"We plan to ask the United States Attorney's Office and the Department of Justice to take over an investigation of a Jackson Police officer who has repeatedly sexually assaulted a minor," Ross explained.

She also added there are several videos of the officer with the minor​ in his police car performing these acts.

"What he did to this young girl was unconscionable and there's no telling how many others are out there... We want people who have seen something to say something."

WJTV has reached out to Jackson Police Department regarding the allegations, but representatives with the force say the chief has not yet advised of any statements.

Stay with WJTV as we continue to follow this developing story.