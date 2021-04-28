ACLU calls for shut down of Adams Co. Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calling for the closure of 39 Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities, including the Adams County Detention Center in Mississippi.
“For years, immigration detention has been used to incarcerate individuals guilty of nothing but the search for a safe place to call home. Adams County is no exception. Many people detained in Adams County are fleeing persecution. Many others were brought to the United States as children and have lived here for decades. Yet now they are subject to medical neglect, physical abuse, and the psychological torment of indefinite confinement. President Biden has already initiated an end to private prisons. On the campaign trail, he promised to do the same with private detention facilities. It’s time to see that promise fulfilled and Adams County shut down for good,” said Delana Tavakol, SMART Justice Advocate at the ACLU of Mississippi.
Below is the full list of facilities the ACLU is calling to shut down:
1. Etowah County Jail, Alabama
2. Eloy Detention Center, Arizona
3. La Palma Correctional Center, Arizona
4. Adelanto Detention Center, California
5. Desert View Annex, California
6. Imperial Regional Detention Facility, California
7. Mesa Verde ICE Processing Facility, California
8. Otay Mesa Detention Center, California
9. Yuba County Jail, California
10. Baker’s County Sheriff’s Office, Florida
11. Glades County Detention Center, Florida
12. Krome North Service Processing Center, Florida
13. Irwin County Detention Center, Georgia
14. Stewart County Detention Center, Georgia
15. Allen Parish Public Safety Complex, Louisiana
16. Catahoula Correctional Center, Louisiana
17. Jackson Parish Correctional Center, Louisiana
18. LaSalle ICE Processing Center, Louisiana
19. Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center, Louisiana
20. Richwood Correctional Center, Louisiana
21. River Correctional Center, Louisiana
22. South Louisiana Correctional Center, Louisiana
23. Winn Correctional Center, Louisiana
24. Bristol County House of Corrections, Massachusetts
25. Calhoun County Correctional Facility, Michigan
26. Adams County Detention Facility, Mississippi
27. The Shelburne County Jail, Minnesota
28. Otero County Processing Center, New Mexico
29. Okmulgee County Jail, Oklahoma
30. Clinton County Correctional Facility, Pennsylvania
31. Pike County Correctional Facility, Pennsylvania
32. York County Prison, Pennsylvania
33. Bluebonnet Detention Facility, Texas
34. El Valle Detention Center, Texas
35. T. Don Hutto Residential Center, Texas
36. IAH Secure Adult Detention Facility, Texas
37. Montgomery ICE Processing Center, Texas
38. Prairieland Detention Facility, Texas
39. Farmville Detention Center, Virginia