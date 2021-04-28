ACLU calls for shut down of Adams Co. Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calling for the closure of 39 Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities, including the Adams County Detention Center in Mississippi.

“For years, immigration detention has been used to incarcerate individuals guilty of nothing but the search for a safe place to call home. Adams County is no exception. Many people detained in Adams County are fleeing persecution. Many others were brought to the United States as children and have lived here for decades. Yet now they are subject to medical neglect, physical abuse, and the psychological torment of indefinite confinement. President Biden has already initiated an end to private prisons. On the campaign trail, he promised to do the same with private detention facilities. It’s time to see that promise fulfilled and Adams County shut down for good,” said Delana Tavakol, SMART Justice Advocate at the ACLU of Mississippi.

Below is the full list of facilities the ACLU is calling to shut down:

1. Etowah County Jail, Alabama

2. Eloy Detention Center, Arizona

3. La Palma Correctional Center, Arizona

4. Adelanto Detention Center, California

5. Desert View Annex, California

6. Imperial Regional Detention Facility, California

7. Mesa Verde ICE Processing Facility, California

8. Otay Mesa Detention Center, California

9. Yuba County Jail, California

10. Baker’s County Sheriff’s Office, Florida

11. Glades County Detention Center, Florida

12. Krome North Service Processing Center, Florida

13. Irwin County Detention Center, Georgia

14. Stewart County Detention Center, Georgia

15. Allen Parish Public Safety Complex, Louisiana

16. Catahoula Correctional Center, Louisiana

17. Jackson Parish Correctional Center, Louisiana

18. LaSalle ICE Processing Center, Louisiana

19. Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center, Louisiana

20. Richwood Correctional Center, Louisiana

21. River Correctional Center, Louisiana

22. South Louisiana Correctional Center, Louisiana

23. Winn Correctional Center, Louisiana

24. Bristol County House of Corrections, Massachusetts

25. Calhoun County Correctional Facility, Michigan

26. Adams County Detention Facility, Mississippi

27. The Shelburne County Jail, Minnesota

28. Otero County Processing Center, New Mexico

29. Okmulgee County Jail, Oklahoma

30. Clinton County Correctional Facility, Pennsylvania

31. Pike County Correctional Facility, Pennsylvania

32. York County Prison, Pennsylvania

33. Bluebonnet Detention Facility, Texas

34. El Valle Detention Center, Texas

35. T. Don Hutto Residential Center, Texas

36. IAH Secure Adult Detention Facility, Texas

37. Montgomery ICE Processing Center, Texas

38. Prairieland Detention Facility, Texas

39. Farmville Detention Center, Virginia