JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – On Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi sent a letter to Jackson Police Chief James Davis, City of Jackson Attorney Catoria Martin, and Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba calling on the police department to end its Ticket, Arrest, Tow (TAT) initiative.

TAT has been in operation since January 2022. The ACLU claims the initiative targets drivers through traffic stops that are not based on probable cause.

The letter reads: “In addition, fines and fees resulting from traffic stops disproportionately impact communities of color and people who are poor. This criminal debt can accumulate and create an unending cycle of citation, arrest, fine, court, and even jail.”

“The gun crimes and murders taking place in Jackson are senseless and terrifying. These acts beg for a strong response, but that response should be smart. Not one that doubles down on the failed policies of mass incarceration. Not policies that clearly violate the constitution and serve to harass hardworking citizens primarily,” said Jarvis Dortch, Executive Director of ACLU of Mississippi.