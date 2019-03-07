Active shooter: Chicago ATF on the scene in Rockford, Illinois Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Chicago CBS Local [ + - ] Video Video

CHICAGO. (WJTV) - According to the police, a gunman fled an Illinois hotel after shooting an officer who was part of a task force trying to serve an arrest warrant.

The suspect fled in a vehicle after the shooting.

The suspect is wanted on several warrants.

Rockford police Lt. Andre Brass says, 'We just want to end this situation peacefully with his surrender."

An active shooter situation is going on in Rockford, Illinois.

ATF Chicago Field Division personnel are on the scene.

The suspect is believed to be an armed and dangerous fugitive.

