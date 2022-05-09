CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Police Department (CPD) and fire department will hold an active shooter drill on Mississippi College’s campus on Tuesday, May 10.

Police, firefighters, local and state agencies and school personnel will be participating. The purpose of the drill is to test mobilization and the influx of people in one area. A mock press conference will also be held to test message control and rumor control.

The drill be held at 8:00 a.m. at one of the school’s buildings. Authorities want the community to know that the heavy police presence will not be a response to an immediate threat. Click here for more information.