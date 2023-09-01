JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One local community activist held a news conference to address a raw sewage problem in West Jackson.

What started as one little pothole has grown into a major sewage issue for residents in the area. The problem has attracted insects to the water-filled hole.

Reset Jackson Founder James Hopkins said the issue has been ongoing for some years.

“I remember when it first started, it was one little pothole. So, let’s go from one hole all the way out. If you can look past me right here, there’s a barrel that’s fallen completely down in the street. Now, I remember when that barrel first got sat there, it sat on top of the street just like this. But now that barrel is completely gone,” said Hopkins.

He said the sewage manhole, located next to Hughes Field, needs to be fixed.

“Now, they’re coming to this beautiful facility across the street, but this is what they’re greeted with. And you can imagine people sitting up there for two hours, two and a half hours, doing a football game, having to smell what we’re smelling right now. So, I just want to bring awareness to it. And whoever is responsible for getting it fixed, let’s get it fixed. It’s been going on long enough. It’s been going on far too long. Some things have to be prioritized. We have to prioritize things like this, not only for the image of the city, but for the safety of our young people,” Hopkins stated.

One local resident said the tree near the pothole wasn’t planted there. Instead, it grew over time.

Hopkins said he’s reached out to the City of Jackson, but nothing has been done.