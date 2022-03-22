NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County neighbors with cellphones may soon be paying a $2.00 fee tacked onto their monthly phone bills for 911 service, according to the Natchez Democrat.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on the decision on Monday, March 21, which will allow them to levy a $1.00 per month fee on all phone carriers.

The county would receive approximately 70 cents of every dollar collected while the rest of those funds go to the state government.

Adams County Attorney Scott Slover said the money couldn’t be put into the general fund but could be used for any emergency service.