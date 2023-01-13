NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County supervisors approved an emergency, 90-day contract for garbage collection.

The Natchez Democrat reported the county’s current garbage collector, Metro Services, filed for bankruptcy. A court is expected to rule on the bankruptcy request on January 21, 2023.

The company’s current contract is $9.97 per month per residential unit. In the bid for the emergency contract, the new Metro company bid $19 per residential unit per month for twice a week pickup.

The newspaper reported the only other bid submitted was made by Hometown Waste of Concordia Parish, which bid $25 per residential unit per month for once a week pickup. However, supervisors said once a week pickup does not work in Adams County.

According to the Natchez Democrat, the emergency contract will cost Adams County an additional $150,000 over the next 90 days.

Supervisors approved the emergency contract with Metro Services’ new company. They also set a February 6 date for opening new bids for a permanent garbage collection contract.