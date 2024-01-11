ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are still searching for the three teenagers who escaped from the Henley-Young-Patton Youth Detention Center for a second time.

In the last three days, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said deputies, Natchez police and the U.S. Marshals Service have investigated more than 300 calls or tips in reference to the possible sightings of the escapees.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said 16-year-old Robert Smith, 17-year-old Tayshon Holmes, and 15-year-old Jashon Jones escaped from the facility following a large disturbance around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 7.

Robert Smith (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Tayshon Holmes (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Jashon Jones (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

The teens are accused of a carjacking in Jackson on Monday, January 8. They allegedly carjacked a woman in Adams County later in the afternoon. Patten said the woman was shot in the back and neck. The victim was taken to Merit Health, and her condition is unknown at this time.

Patten said the vehicle that was stolen from the woman has not been recovered, and they have not received any more tips in reference to the gold Ford Fusion.

Investigators believe the vehicle has been stashed somewhere and that the teens are receiving help and shelter from someone.

During the search for the escapees on Wednesday, January 10, Patten said Tayshon Holmes’ father, 47-year-old Shonte Holmes, was arrested on unrelated outstanding bench warrants. His uncle, 47-year-old Shonkeith Holmes, was also arrested on unrelated bench warrants.

Patten said neither of the individuals are believed to be helping the escapees at this time.

The sheriff said the search for these escapees will continue on until they are caught, but there is a chance that they have left Adams County.

“We can neither confirm they are still here nor say definitively that they have left. The community is gripped with fear right now and we certainly understand why. Rather than living in fear, we are asking that you just be aware of your surroundings as you go throughout your day. Know that we are still out in full force and will continue to check on every tip as we proceed with working this active investigation. As always, in you see something say something,” said Patten.

The trio escaped from the Henley-Young-Patton Youth Detention Center in June 2023, but they were later captured.

They are considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the trio’s whereabouts can contact law enforcement.