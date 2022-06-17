ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the two men wanted in connection to a church burglary that happened on Tuesday, June 7 in Adams County have been arrested.

According to investigators, Mark Sturdivant and Kevin Paul Martin allegedly stole three televisions at Washington Baptist Church on Old Highway 84.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office officials said a tip led to the arrest of Sturdivant at the Red Carpet Inn in Natchez. They said he was hiding under a bed.

Mark Sturdivant (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators are still looking for Martin. Anyone with information about his location can contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at (888) 442-5001.