NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A corrections deputy at the Adams County Jail was arrested.

Fakhrun Nisa (Courtesy: Adams Co. Jail)

The Natchez Democrat reported Fakhrun Nisa was charged with introduction of a controlled substance into a penal facility and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. She was arrested on June 29.

According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, Nisa attempted to smuggle 22 grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of marijuana and tobacco into the jail while she was on duty.

Nisa appeared in the Adams County Justice Court, and her bond was set at $250,000 by a judge.