Adams County deputies charge man with 1,089 counts of possession of child pornography

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) Criminal Investigation Division deputies charged a man with 1,089 counts of possession of child pornography on Tuesday, December 22.

Deputies said Tyler Anthony Keith is currently incarcerated in Galveston, Texas on unrelated charges and will be extradited back to Adams County to face the charges.

Sheriff Patton said investigators have been working on this case for two weeks, using digital forensic technology that they were recently trained on. He said further charges may arise as investigators continue to uncover evidence.