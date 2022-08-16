ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Missing Persons Alert for Jania Shanell Rose, 17, of Natchez.

Rose was last seen on Sunday, August 14, around 8:30 p.m. wearing an all-black outfit with black slide shoes. According to officers, she was dropped off at the Bluff City Bowl in Natchez.

Investigators said her family believed she was going to spend the night and then travel to Natchez High School with a friend.

On Monday, August 15, Rose’s family reported that she did not attend school as planned and had not returned home.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Rose, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or Investigator Ruston Cavin at 601-304-8091.