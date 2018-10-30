Adams County Deputies Search for Mississippi's Most Wanted Suspects Video

ADAMS COUNTY. Miss (WJTV) - In this week's edition of Mississippi's Most Wanted, the Adams County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding four suspects.

They're looking for 27 year old David Anderson. Anderson is wanted for Failure to Comply. His last known address is on Main Street in Natchez.

59 year old Douglas Barfield is wanted for Burglary of a dwelling. His last known address is on Morgantown road in Natchez.

Marwuete Aja Bolds is wanted for Grand Larceny. The 36 year old's last known address is on Montgomery Road in Natchez.

Deputies also need your help finding 37 year old Gary Carter. Carter is wanted for Possession of Meth. His Last known address is on Yearick Drive in Natchez.

If you know where these suspects are call the Adams County Sheriff's Office or call Crime Stoppers.

