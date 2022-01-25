NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez and Adams County E911 service is implementing 911eye Emergency Streaming so first responders can see the situation before arriving.

The Natchez Democrat reported when someone calls 911 from a smartphone, they can allow dispatchers to access their camera to see the situation in real-time. The dispatcher sends a text with a link to the caller’s phone. The link also allows the caller to give the dispatcher permission to access their camera.

E911 Director Annette Fells said the program is useful in situations when the caller doesn’t know their location or needs help describing a person or object. The program also allows the caller and the dispatcher to direct message one another in case the caller can’t speak or stay on the phone.

The Board of Supervisors approved the $11,300 purchase of the program for a year. Every year after, it will cost $9,000.