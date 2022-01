NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies said an inmate who walked away from trash pickup duty on Thursday was captured two hours after he disappeared.

The Natchez Democrat reported Tyrone Williams, who was charged with three counts of burglary of a dwelling in December 2021, left trash pickup duty near Logtown Road.

Deputies were able to capture Williams near the woods line close to the old Jefferson College.

Authorities said Williams would be charged with simple escape.