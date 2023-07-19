UPDATE:

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies announced an escapee has been captured.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Omari Jaiquan Smith, 20, led deputies on a high-speed chase from the Roselawn neighborhood to Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Investigators said the chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a wooded area. Deputies said Omari Smith and his brother, Kemari Smith, were in the vehicle.

According to authorities, Omari Smith was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Deputies arrested Kemari Smith at the scene.

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are working to find an escaped inmate.

The Natchez Democrat reported Omari Jaiquan Smith, 20, was being held temporarily in the Adams County Jail’s visitation room. Authorities said he kicked out a window and escaped the jail around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, the two holding cells for mental health patients were full. When Smith began to act out, Patten said he was temporarily put in the visitation area until they could secure a place for Smith.

Investigators said Smith was last seen shortly after 5:20 a.m. running south on Canal Street toward the bridge.

According to deputies, Smith was booked into the jail on January 19 on burglary charges. He was being held on a $50,000 bond.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Smith can contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or call 911.