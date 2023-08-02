NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said a security breach at the Adams County jail was created when five male inmates entered the female block with assistance by a female inmate.

The Natchez Democrat reported the breach happened on Sunday, July 30. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the male inmates tore down a non-working light in the shower area, crawled through a hole and entered the female block of the jail.

According to the sheriff, jail staff saw the incident on camera and contacted deputies in the facility. They were able to respond to the area and get the situation under control.

Patten said the non-working light was one of many that do not work in the jail.

He said the breach caused a two-inch water line to break, which caused damaged within the walls of the facility. Patten said the computers and radio equipment were damaged and lost during the flooding.

The newspaper reported female inmates were moved to the Concordia Parish facility in Louisiana on Sunday. The remaining inmates were transported on Tuesday.

Patten said the inmates involved in the breach will be charged with destruction of county property.