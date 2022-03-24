ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A jailer who worked at the Adams County Jail has been arrested in connection to a contraband bust.

The Natchez Democrat reported Nakeria Virgil was terminated as a jailer on Thursday, March 10. She was arrested on Wednesday, March 23 for conspiracy to commit a crime by furnishing contraband to a prisoner.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Virgil was terminated after an investigation began into how contraband was getting into the jail. She was arrested after the investigation was completed.