ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies said they arrested a man on drug charges after he attempted to flush and destroy evidence in a bathroom.

According to investigators, deputies executed a search warrant at the home of Chris Young on May 10, 2023. They said Young was found in the master bathroom attempting to flush and destroy evidence.

Deputies said they recovered 380 fentanyl pills, 42 hydrocodone tablets, 13 grams of methamphetamine, seven ounces of marijuana, nine pounds of synthetic marijuana, and a gun.

Young was charged with Trafficking Sch II Drug (Fentanyl), Trafficking Sch II Drug (Hydrocodone), Trafficking Marijuana Cannabinoids, Possession of Sch II Drug with Intent to Distribute to wit Methamphetamine, Possession of Sch I Drug with Intent to Distribute to wit Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Chris Young (Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Young is being held in the Adams County Jail awaiting his initial appearance.