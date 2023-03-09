ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a man on multiple drug charges after a bust on Tuesday, March 7.

According to investigators, deputies went to a home on Hampton Court in Natchez to serve an arrest warrant on Marcus McDonald. He was arrested without incident.

Deputies said they recovered 89 grams of suspected MDMA (ecstasy), 42 grams of marijuana and false Pringles used to hide contraband at the home.

McDonald was charged with possession of Sch I to marijuana with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking Sch I to ecstacy.

Sheriff Travis Patten said the ecstasy tested positive for fentanyl during a field test. The drugs were taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab for definitive testing.

According to the sheriff, McDonald was previously arrested for robbery, assault and controlled substance violations. He is currently being held in the Adams County Jail pending a bond hearing.