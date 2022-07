ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died after falling from a tree in Adams County on Saturday, July 9.

The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened around 1:40 p.m. on Steamplant Road. The man was reportedly cutting the tree when he fell.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said the victim was identified as 61-year-old Clyde Bernard. Lee said the man was wearing safety gear at the time of the fall.