ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An Adams County man was sentenced for the murder of a man and the aggravated assault against his former girlfriend.

Christopher Randall (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Prosecutors said Christopher Randall and Larhonda Ware had recently broken up when the shooting happened in 2019. District Attorney Shameca Collins said Randall was jealous of his former girlfriend’s friendship with Christopher White.

Randall was found guilty of opening fire on White and Ware on September 6, 2019.

He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of White and 20 years for the aggravated assault against Ware. He was also sentenced to an additional five years for a firearm enhancement.

Collins said, “Love shouldn’t hurt and it definitely shouldn’t kill. One family had to bury a loved one, one woman’s life is forever changed and another man will spend the rest of his life in prison because of a jealous rage.”