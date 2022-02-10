ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After 20 minutes of deliberation, an Adams County jury convicted a man for his role in a 2018 homicide.

Judge Debra Blackwell sentenced Montreal Brown to serve 70 years in prison. The judge also ordered that the sentence run consecutively with a 20 year sentence for accessory after the fact to attempted murder that he is presently serving.

The shooting happened on July 22, 2018. Police said Shakeria King and J’Landick Davis were standing outside the Holidays Apartments when Brown, Carianta Allen, Curtavius Knight and Nicholas McGrew opened fire on the group.

King was shot in the back and died from her injuries. Davis was shot once in the leg.

According to testimony, the shooting was in retaliation for the murder of Brown’s brother, Martez Brown. Prosecutors said the testimony also showed that neither King nor Davis had anything to do with the murder of Martez Brown.