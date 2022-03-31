NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An Adams County man has been sentenced to 30 years for child abuse.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Davion Minor entered an open plea for the abuse of a three-month-old baby.

The child stopped breathing while being transported to the hospital but was revived by AMR personnel. The baby suffered multiple injuries including a bilateral fracture of the skull, both legs were broken, and rib fractures that were healing. There is also a possibility of long term brain damage and vision problems.

Davion Tyrese Minor (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

Five years of the 30 years have been suspended and the remaining 25 years must be served by Minor.