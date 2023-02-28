NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An Adams County man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually battery of a juvenile.

Derrick Chatman (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

The Natchez Democrat reported 42-year-old Derrick Chatman will have to register as a sex offender one he is released.

A judge sentenced Chatman to 30 years in prison, which includes 15 years suspended and 15 years to serve without parole for two counts of sexual battery. Each sentence will run consecutively.

Chatman was found guilty in early February. Prosecutors said he groomed and raped a young girl for seven years starting when she was eight-years-old.

The newspaper reported Chatman was arrested in June 2021 after the victim reported what happened to her. He was later indicted by a grand jury.