NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, February 14, an Adams County man pled guilty to one count of kidnapping.

Jeffery Hartley was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. He was also ordered to be evaluated for chemical dependency at MDOC and to receive treatment if needed.

Prosecutors said Hartley held two women against their will at an Adams County home in December 2019. The incident led to a standoff with deputies. Authorities were able to convince Hartley to surrender.