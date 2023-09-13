NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Board of Supervisors voted to increase property taxes for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The Natchez Democrat reported property taxes would increase by 9.27 mills in order to balance the county’s budget.

County Attorney Scott Slover told the newspaper that this amounts to $23.18 additional per year in ad valorem taxes on a house with a $100,000 homestead valuation.

The City of Natchez also adopted its upcoming fiscal year budget. However, there will be no tax increases in the city.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said the nearly $52 million budget includes more than $10 million for capital projects, including the $6 million street resurfacing project that’s underway.

The projects will also include renovations to the city’s Convention Center, City Auditorium, Civic Center, Duncan Park Golf Clubhouse, Historic Depot Visitors Center, Police and Fire Departments, and City Council Chamber Building.

The City of Natchez will also provide raises to city employees, including Public Works, Fire and Police.