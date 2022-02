ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has placed a county-wide burn ban on Adams County effective Monday, February 14.

Neighbors are permitted to use outdoor grills and gas firepits. MFC put a ban on campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, field burning, debris burning and burn barrels.

The ban will be in effect until Monday, March 14. Click here for more information.