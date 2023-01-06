NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County residents could see a spike in their water bills if they are serviced by Great River, formally known as Oakland Water Works.

The Natchez Democrat reported Great River is proposing a rate hike throughout its markets. Around 200 people who use the services could affected by the rate hike.

Adams County supervisors are inviting concerned residents to attend their 9:00 a.m. meeting on Tuesday, January 17. The water rate discussion is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

The public is invited to share their concerns about the rate hike.