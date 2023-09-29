ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County supervisors set a public hearing date on the increase in sanitation and garbage collection fees.

The Natchez Democrat reported the hearing will be held on Wednesday, October 25 at 9:00 a.m. at the boardroom on State Street.

The Adams County Board of Supervisors must raise fees on county residents in order to cover an almost $1 million increased cost to the county for garbage collection.

Supervisors approved a new contract with United Infrastructure Services in March in a 3-2 vote.

The board has discussed raising fees on residents from the current $15 per month to as much as $35 per month.