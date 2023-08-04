NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten released a report on the condition of the county jail. This comes after a breach was reported at the facility.

According to the Natchez Democrat, the report was prepared by Kathryn A. Bryan of Detention Operations LLC and presented to the Adams County Board of Supervisors.

Among the issues are that the jail lacks a metal detector or body scanner and space is not available for them, detention officers are forced to strip search arrestees in stairwells in plain view of anyone walking in the hall, and the jail lacks typical intake space and holding cells necessary to efficiently process arrestees.

In her report, Bryan said, “the only feasible path forward for Adams County is with a new jail facility.” The jail opened in 1975.

After the recent breach, the detainees were transferred to the Concordia Parish Jail.