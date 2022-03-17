ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page released tips to avoid receiving unwanted phone calls. According to the post, you should know your rights. Deputies provided information from the Mississippi Public Service Commission to protect yourself and your home from unwanted phone calls.

According to the pamphlets, the first step toward avoiding unwanted calls is signing up for Mississippi’s No-Call list. This should be used to reduce unwanted calls and text messages for your residential, business, and cell phone lines. The pamphlets stated that all complaints must be sent in through the Mississippi No-Call mobile app or submitted in writing using the form found in the No-Call portal on the Public Service Commission website.

Photo courtesy of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office

The pamphlets stated that the Mississippi Public Service Commission’s No-Call Specialists are ready to assist you with properly filing your complaint. If you have questions, visit the Mississippi Public Service Commission website or call the Southern District office toll-free at 1-800-356-6429.

According to the pamphlet, the following entries are exempt from the No-Call Law if properly registered with the Public Service Commission:

Realtors

Politicians

Automobile Dealers

Insurance Agents

Investment and Security Brokers

Supervised Financial Institutions

Newspapers

Mississippi Banks

Funeral Homes, Cemetery/Monument Dealers

Charitable/Non-Profit Organizations

Persons with whom you have an existing business relationship

Persons with whom you have had a business relationship in the past six months

The pamphlet stated that under the law and commission regulations, a telemarketer must, at the beginning of each call, clearly announce:

Their name

The company they represent

The purpose of the call

Their Mississippi Solicitation Registration Number

According to the pamphlet, to file a complaint you will need the information listed above. The pamphlet also stated that on the complaint form, you will be asked if the call was a recorded message or if they blocked the calling number from caller ID.

Photo courtesy of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office

The pamphlets stated that in addition, the law also:

Limits the call time to Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Prohibits telemarketers from blocking caller ID

Prohibits telemarketers from using an automated dialing system with recorded messages

Prohibits telemarketers from fraudulently ‘spoofing’ phone lines

According to the information, to file a complaint with the Public Service Commission, you must be legally authorized to access phone records for the account that has received the calls. The pamphlet stated that someone can only file a complaint if someone answers the phone call and documents the information listed above.

“The staff at the Public Service Commission is working hard to make sure these illegal callers know not to call the people of Mississippi,” said the Mississippi Public Service Commission Southern District Chairman Dane Maxwell. “I will not stop working on this issue until I can fine these companies out of business and stop these illegal calls.”