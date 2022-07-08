NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County supervisors are considering creating medical marijuana dispensary zones.

The Natchez Democrat reported District 4 Supervisor Ricky Gray said the county should adopt zoning requirements outside the City of Natchez.

Gray told the other supervisors he was on board with having dispensaries in the county, but he’s concerned whether the county will be able to benefit from them.

The newspaper reported District 3 Supervisor Angela Hutchins asked about setting up a special department in order to handle the business approval process.