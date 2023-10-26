ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A public hearing was held on Wednesday, October 25 by Adams County supervisors to discuss plans to increase garbage collection fees.

The Natchez Democrat reported supervisors voted to approve the garbage collection fee increase from $15 to $35 after the meeting. The fee will take effect on November 1, 2023.

Adams County supervisors had to raise fees on county residents in order to cover an almost $1 million increased cost to the county for garbage collection.

Supervisors approved a new contract with United Infrastructure Services in March in a 3-2 vote.