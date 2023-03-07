NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to allow United Infrastructure Services to handle the county’s garbage collection.

The Natchez Democrat reported garbage will be picked up twice a week in the county. However, there will be a rate increase.

The county was previously using the now bankrupt Metro Services for garbage collection.

The newspaper reported United Infrastructure turned in a bid to the county for one-day-per-week pickup for $25.33 per month per resident. The company also proposed a two-day-a-week pickup for $26.66 per month per resident.